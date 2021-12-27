Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Two technicians were injured in an explosion that took place due to a short circuit in an oxygen plant at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla on Monday morning.

According to the Principal, GMC the Oxygen plant is now functioning normally.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro To Get 6.7-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, Realme GT 2 Reportedly Spotted on NBTC.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)