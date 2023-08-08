Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Two-Day International Film Festival culminated on Monday at the Auditorium of Mata Vaishno Devi Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra, Jammu.

On the concluding day of the Film Festival an Award Ceremony was held in presence of special guests who are National and International Film personalities.

Prominent among them were actors Preeti Sapru, Yashpal Sharma, Suman Talwar and Vijay Varma besides Film-maker Mohmad Rasheed from Maldives. Many awards were distributed in a number of categories but the highlight of the event was that the team who made a film on the Tribals of Jammu and Kashmir - Bakerwals, once again compelled the Jury and the Organisers to recognise their splendid work.

The Gojri Film- 'YE RODIYA' (the untold apathy) brings forth the miseries of the tribal sect (Bakerwals) of Jammu and Kashmir. The special thing about this Gojri Film is that none of the crew which include Actors, Director of Photography, Music Director, Producer or even the Director of this lovely piece of Art in shape of a Film speaks or even knows Gojri Language. The Director Sachin Dhar was Awarded for his excellent Clarity in Vision which was translated in the most effective way on Silver Screen of this International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) held at Katra. This is the third time this Gojri Film has been awarded in India.

The producer of the film Sanjay K Raina was all praises for the entire team of 'Ye Rodiya' especially the Director Sachin Dhar who put in his strenuous efforts to bring the film upto this level. The producer for the Gojri Film announced one more short film for the upcoming International Film Festivals in a couple of months besides resolving to send this Film in the Film Festivals being hosted out of India.

Director for the film Sachin Dhar who has been earlier awarded in Feature Film and Short Film Category at Jammu and Kashmir International Film Festival(JKIFF) held at Pune and Jammu Film Festival (JFF) held at Jammu despite being awarded as- Best Director on the sidelines of the Award Ceremony appreciated the sincere efforts of his entire team and expressed that a Director's Vision attains perfection when the prime cast and crew of any film is able to translate that vision onto the Silver Screen.

The team for this brilliant film 'Ye RODIYA' includes fine Actor(s) like- Ritu Mehra, Anjana Mishra, Sunil Koul, Balwinder Singh, Manoj Bhat, Ayan Ali, Pankaj Handu and Ulfat Haroon; Dubbing Artists- Sunny Mujoo, Nazuk Bhagat and Sonia Pandita; Make-up Artist- Arshad Nawshehri; Sets- Virender Sumbly; Writer(s)- Parvez Malik and Sachin Dhar; Music Director- Rajesh Khar; Vfx- Heeramani Singh; Post Production- Prayag Films; Dubbing and SFX- Kongposh Audio Studio; Director of Photography- Sameer Pratap Sharma; Editing- Mohit Garg; Producer- Sanjy. K. Raina and Director- Sachin Dhar.

The Director for the film after receiving the BEST DIRECTOR AWAD did not forget to thank first of all the Producer for the film Sanjay Raina for having faith in his Vision; then the Jury for noticing his Vision and the Organisers of this Film Festival who jointly were United Film Makers Council(Karnataka) and Harman Education and Cultural Society.

Sachin Dhar also urged all the Organisers of such Film Festivals continue hosting such events to recognise and highlight the artistic work of Film-makers across the globe but not forget that such festivals should include only the Art Cinema and Experimental Works and not much of Commercial content so that the old sanctity of such International Film Festivals is maintained. (ANI)

