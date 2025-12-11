Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Decemeber 11 (ANI): J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that they are reopening the investigations into old and buried cases related to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist acts against civilians. He states that the families of the deceased have been waiting for a long period of time for justice. To assist them further, he held the event to give appointment letters to the victim's families, a step towards stabilising their conditions.

The event held at the Convention Centre, Jammu, was to encourage the affected families by giving NoKs appointment letters along with assurance of investigation into the cases long-forgotten.

While taking the stand, the Governor addressed the room, "I pay my respects to the true victims of terrorism and the victims' families in this room...they had been living in fear without any answers due to terrorist attacks on one side and the inconsistencies of the previous government. Since the time terrorism started here and till 2019, the number of victims was 41,949 due to the terrorist ecosystem festering over here"

He went on to mention several terrorist attacks in the past where the terrorists had claimed the lives of innocent civilians, and the family was left to fend for themselves. By giving appointment letters to NOCs, these families can start anew and move forward with their lives while contributing to society, Governor Manoj Sinha stated.

After that, he mentioned how they needed to fix the scars of the past to step into the future, which led to his fiery speech against the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism attacks in J&K. Speaking on how things are different from the past, he said that there is no place in the region now which would put "garlands" on terrorists. By emphasising that the few local supporters of terrorists were given government jobs before, he made a point to mention that the victim families were pushed into a corner and told not to speak up by previous officials.

"I want everyone to put their trust in this government, and that there is no need to fear these terrorists anymore. Things are different now, and the culprits would not walk without strict punishment. The efforts to make this possible are going steadfast..."

Additionally, he highlights the importance of standing together as a community against terrorism and speaking up.

"Our police forces will wipe out terrorism, but the support of people is also mandatory to speak up against it. If they start exposing these terrorists, then the end of their organisations is guaranteed. I want to say that the time is right and here, so make sure to support our efforts, and J&K Police and Administration are with you," he said.

Furthermore, he promised that the rehabilitation of victims' families is underway and that their lives would improve in the near future. (ANI)

