Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met several delegations at the Civil Secretariat here, reiterating the government's commitment to ensure equitable development of the remote areas and uplift the marginalised communities.

He assured the delegations that he would address all their genuine demands on a priority basis.

Also Read | Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

The chief minister gave a patient hearing to the issues, demands and grievances presented by the delegations and assured immediate redressal wherever possible.

A delegation led by Kishtwar District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Pooja Thakur highlighted various developmental and employment issues in the region, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Woman Missing in Telangana; Husband Claims To Have Killed, Boiled Body Parts.

Representing far-flung areas such as Paddar, Dachhan, Atholi, Nagseni and other parts of Kishtwar district, the delegation submitted a memorandum detailing the key challenges faced by these remote communities.

The delegation emphasised the need for employment opportunities for locals in ongoing and upcoming power projects, alongside the urgent upgradation of schools and health institutions to address shortages of teachers, doctors and paramedics.

They also pointed out the necessity for improved public infrastructure, including better road connectivity, reliable drinking water facilities and the establishment of banking services in these remote areas.

The chief minister assured the delegation that all genuine demands would be taken up on a priority basis and emphasised his government's dedication to fostering equitable development and addressing the needs of marginalised populations in remote areas.

In a separate meeting, a delegation comprising former legislators of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Assembly met the chief minister to discuss their concerns.

The former legislators requested an enhancement in pension benefits, noting that the last revision had taken place more than a decade ago. They also sought to increase the medical allowance provided to the former legislators.

Additionally, they requested the chief minister's intervention in ensuring smooth and hassle-free entry for former legislators into the Legislative Assembly and Secretariat premises along with a simple mechanism to facilitate their easy access.

Abdullah assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed promptly. He acknowledged their contributions to public service and emphasised the government's respect for their work.

He further assured them that a mechanism would be devised to facilitate their entry into government premises without any difficulty.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)