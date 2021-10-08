Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government organised an exhibition in Srinagar to uplift the artisan community and promote the handicraft sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms in Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah said this mega art exhibition was organized by the department of handicrafts and handlooms to showcase handicraft art as well as to boost export trade.

At the exhibition artisans put up carpets, shawls, walnut products, chain stitches, willow wicker, paper mache, woollens and traditional food products in the valley.

Shah said Kashmir art business is dependent on tourists, therefore such types of exhibitions are very important to help artisans and promote the handicraft sector.

In the last few years, the artisan community had faced different types of hardships due to the economic crunch and this pandemic also hit the businesses of several artisans. But this year, the number of tourists is increasing.

Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, an artisan, said an art exhibition always attracts visitors.

"Such types of exhibitions always attract visitors which benefit the artisans at large. The promotion of the handicraft sector will help artisans and this type of exhibition should continue at other places in the valley," he said. (ANI)

