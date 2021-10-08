New Delhi, October 8: Around 200 troops of China's People's Liberation Army entered into Indian territory last week leading to a face-off with the Indian Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, sources said. It happened during a routine patrol close to the LAC near Yangtse in Tawang Sector.

The Indian troops intercepted around 200 PLA soldiers, who had crossed over into the Indian side from Tibet and attempted to damage unoccupied bunkers. This led to a face-off which was amicably resolved by the commanders at the local level. They met to disengage and de-escalate the situation.

Top government sources said the face-off between the two sides lasted for a few hours and was resolved as per the existing protocols. There was no damage caused to the Indian defences during the engagement. India, China Face Off Along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh As Patrols of Two Countries Came Face to Face at One Location.

Sources also stated that the India-China border has not been formally demarcated and hence there is a difference in perception of the LAC between the two countries.

"Peace and tranquillity in these areas of differing perceptions has been possible by adherence to existing agreements and protocols between the two countries," the source said. Both sides undertake patrolling activities up to their line of perception. Whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides.

"Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding," said the source, adding that in last week's incident there was no damage to defences. India-China Face-Off: Indian, Chinese Soldiers Had Face-Off in Arunachal Sector Last Week, Says Report.

It is stated that this is a "routine business" happening "whenever patrols meet, wherever there's differing perceptions on the Line of Actual Control. Both sides patrol. Just that in this instance, the patrols happened to meet," the source added.

India and China have been engaged in border disputes for the last 16 months at the Line of Actual control in Eastern Ladakh. Twelve rounds of commander-level talks have taken place so far for the disengagement and the 13th round is scheduled to happen in mid October.

