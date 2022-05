Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): The government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that the image of the former Chief Minister "Sher-i-Kashmir" Sheikh Abdullah embossed on the J&K Police medals will be replaced with the national emblem.

"In modification to the para 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the Sher-i-Kashmir, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah embossed on side of the medal shall be replaced with 'The National Emblem of the Government of India' and the other side inscribed with the J&K state emblem shall be inscribed as 'Jammu and Kashmir police Medal for Gallantry' and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service'", stated Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Raj Kumar Goyal said in the order.

The police medals were instituted in 2001 and are given on New Year, Republic Day and Independence Day in two categories -- gallantry and meritorious.

Sher-I-Kashmir' was a reference to National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. (ANI)

