Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has started a cleanliness drive to remove solid waste from the Hokersar wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar city in order to restore its beauty and make it habitable for migratory birds.

The special drive was organised by the department of wildlife protection (DWP), J-K Government Wetlands Division (WD) Kashmir in collaboration with Municipal Council Srinagar (SMC).

Speaking to ANI, Suhail Yousuf Qazi, range officer said the cleaning work is going in the collaboration with the municipality. The main aim is to clear the solid waste from the wetland.

"We are also ensuring that the people residing near the wetland are not throwing waste into it. Therefore we are organising the drive after every 10 days," he said.

The purpose of the cleaning drive was to clear the solid wastage from the wetland, restore the beauty and maintain the habitability of the migratory birds.

The drive also aims to raise awareness among stakeholders about the importance of the wetlands and to make Hokersar Wetland reserve polythene free.

Ghulam Nabi Baba, a Wildlife dept employee said, "Wetland is the kidney of the earth. It is very important to save wetlands and a cleaning drive like this is a must on regular basis."

The wetland has its own importance, apart from the beauty. It is a homeland for thousands of migratory birds. The birds start travelling from different foreign countries including Siberia during the winter season.

Wildlife Warden of Hokersar Wetland Afshan who also spoke to ANI told cleaning wetland becomes important as migratory birds start travelling in winters.

"Wetlands are an essential place for migratory birds. We are working together to restore wetlands in Kashmir valley," she added. (ANI)

