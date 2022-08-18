Srinagar, Aug 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the transfer of three IAS and one IRS officers, including Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla.

In an order, the government posted Transport Commissioner Bhupinder Kumar as the Administrative Secretary in the Health and Medical Education Department.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Singla has been posted as the Administrative Secretary in General Administration Department (GAD).

GAD Secretary Rahul Sharma will now be the Transport Commissioner.

In a separate order, the government posted IRS officer Alok Kumar, who is currently Principal Secretary in the Youth, Services and Sports Department, as Principal Secretary in the School Education Department.

Kumar replaces Bishwajit Kumar Singh who was recently promoted as Additional Director General of Forests.

Kumar shall also hold the charge of Estates Department, the order read.

