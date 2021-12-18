Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will hold a meeting at the residence of the chairman Farooq Abdullah at Jammu on December 21.

PAGD's last meeting took place in August last when the leaders adopted a resolution to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Article 370 and 35A.

The constituents of the PAGD as well as their party leaders had met at Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar on August 24.

Notably, leaders from constituent parties had for the first time attended the meeting of PAGD since its formation two years back. (ANI)

