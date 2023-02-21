New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday asserted that the Union Territory has become a champion in terms of digital transactions in the country in the last two-and-a-half years.

"In the last 2.5 years, J-K has become the champion of the country as far as digital transactions are concerned. We have built a digital society, offering 446 services online, and our entire administration is paperless. J-K is witnessing a digital revolution," L-G Manoj Sinha said at the G20 meeting International Education Fair 2023 in the national capital.

He said that the Union Territory is a crown jewel of the country that embodies India's values.

Further lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "people-centric efforts", L-G Sinha said that the stone pelting has become "a thing of the past" for the UT.

"For more than three decades, the land suffered terrorism from the neighbouring countries. Stone pelting has now become a thing of the past. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of the move," he said further.

Later in the address, Sinha said, "The Prime Minister ended decades of discrimination. We have made efforts to maintain people-centric efforts. Human development projects have been taken up. The growth of Jammu and Kashmir has not only accelerated but also became regionally more balanced and inclusive," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Manoj Sinha, accompanied by Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and other board members, visited the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

L-G Sinha, during his visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, inaugurated Tripti Bhojanalaya and Prasad Kendra cum Souvenir Shop at the holy shrine.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is fully devoted to providing better facilities to the pilgrims during their pilgrimage to the holy shrine, he observed on Monday.

The upcoming Durga Bhawan and Skywalk, and the recently approved integrated digital solution will make this spiritual journey more convenient, organized and memorable for the devotees, Sinha added further.

L-G Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), took a first-hand appraisal of the progress of the ongoing construction work of Durga Bhawan and other facilities.

SMVDSB has decided to develop the Shankaracharya temple near Katra. Durga Bhawan will be dedicated to devotees before the Navratri festival this year. It will provide accommodation to 3000 pilgrims per day near Bhawan, the Lt Governor said.

Chief Executive Officer, of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg briefed the Lt Governor about ongoing projects and the efforts of the board for upgrading and expanding the facilities for the pilgrims. (ANI)

