Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Vehicular movement on the 85-kilometre-long Bandipora-Gurez road has been suspended as a precautionary measure, as fresh snowfall continues to blanket the higher reaches of Bandipora district, including Gurez and Tulail.

Accordign to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread light-to-moderate snowfall and rain are expected from March 28-31 over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, with isolated heavy snow likely on March 30 over the Kashmir Valley.

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A day earlier, Kathua recorded the highest maximum temperature at 30.4°C, while Gulmarg was the coolest with a maximum of 13.0°C and a minimum of 3.5°C. Pahalgam recorded the overall lowest temperature at 2.8°C. Katra saw the most significant increase of 5.6°C, while Gulmarg, Jammu, and Bhaderwah showed slight decreases in temperature.

Earlier, vehicular movement in the Gurez Valley of north Kashmir was disturbed on March 23 after two consecutive snow avalanches struck the vital 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez mountainous pass.

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The two back-to-back snow avalanches striking the 85-km-long Bandipora-Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district severely disrupted traffic movement along the strategic route. Soon after the incident, snow clearance operations were performed by BRO's 56 RCC teams on a war footing to restore connectivity.

Meanwhile, Tourists started flocking to the bowl-shaped Sanasar Valley in large numbers on March 25 to witness its natural beauty following the onset of spring and the clearance of snow from the Patnitop-Sanasar road in Jammu and Kashmir.

Local stakeholders in Sanasar, including boatmen, hoteliers, and vendors, have begun preparations for a busy season as they anticipate a heavy influx of tourists this year.

The Tulip garden situated alongside the central lake in Sanasar has emerged as a primary highlight for visitors travelling through the Patnitop-Sanasar road this season. According to locals, children and families have started arriving at Sanasar Valley to participate in various tourist activities. Visitors are increasingly choosing Sanasar Valley for its wide range of outdoor activities, from horseback riding to interactive children's games and ziplining. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)