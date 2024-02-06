New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Monday evacuated an elderly woman who was in a critical medical condition from a village in Ladakh's Zanskar Valley to Leh for treatment.

"Today an #IAF helicopter airlifted an elderly woman in a critical medical condition from Shade village in Zanskar Valley to Leh #Ladakh for treatment," informed HQ Western Air Command, IAF, in a post on social media platform X.

Previously, an Indian Coast Guard ship rescued a man who had fallen into the sea from a private vessel off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night, an official said. According to the ICG official, the rescue operation lasted about three hours.

"The Indian Coast Guard Ship saved a precious life in the dark hours. In a swift operation conducted in the night of February 3, 24, ICG ship C439 saved a man, who had fallen into the sea off Mumbai from private Yatch McGregor 6. ICG ship responded to the call quickly. The rescue operation lasted three hours," he said, adding that the rescued person was stable and healthy. (ANI)

