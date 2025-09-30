Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): A newborn female baby was found dead in the bathroom of the emergency ward of the Government Medical College Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police.

According to the police, the baby was approximately 5-6 months old, and the body was found on September 28.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, the Medical superintendent of the hospital, said that the body of the infant was found during sanitation and security checks.

"The hospital staff immediately informed the police, who registered the case. The baby's body was taken for a post-mortem, and DNA samples were sent to a forensic lab for analysis. The investigation is ongoing, with the hospital's security measures, including CCTV footage, being reviewed. The case is being supervised by the police, and further information will be provided once DNA confirmation is obtained," Ahmed told ANI.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Police Post District Hospital (PPDH) Doda registered a case under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body)

The Investigating Officer (I/O), along with the FSL Team and the Crime Photographer, visited the scene and carried out the necessary legal and scientific formalities. The body was taken into custody for medico-legal examination.

An investigation into the case has been initiated, and further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, said the police. (ANI)

