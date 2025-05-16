Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Intense shelling by Pakistan during the recent conflict with India has left a trail of destruction in the border villages and districts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with locals suffering damages to their houses and livelihood.

Reportedly, the locals have suffered damages to their livestock, properties, and essentially their livelihood in border areas such as Nowshera.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited border villages near the LoC in Rajouri district and interacted with residents affected by recent hostilities.

The visit follows the ruthless Pakistani shelling in the civilian areas of Jammu and Kashmir post Operation Sindoor, which was conducted on May 7. The operation was conducted in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepali national.

During his visit, Choudhary said the outreach was in line with directions from the Chief Minister to remain present among the people, particularly in sensitive areas.

"These are the directions of the CM that we have to stay among the people. He is also in the border areas," Choudhary said.

Speaking about the resilience of the local population, he said, "The people have faced losses, but their spirits are high. The people who talked about having a war were the first ones to run away when there was shelling. But the people living on the border are brave patriots. They faced everything but did not leave."

Meanwhile, the locals residing in the border villages demanded that the government compensate them for the damaged houses. They also urge the Indian government "not to spare Pakistan" for its misadventures.

Vijay Kumar, a local from a village in Nowshera, said that his entire life savings were spent on building the house, which has been damaged due to shelling by Pakistan. He said that the government must compensate those who have suffered damages to their houses in the village, inflicted due to the shelling.

"I am retired from the army, and we are three brothers who built our houses together. The shelling happened in 2002, 2004, and 2005. However, we never left our house because of it. This is the first time we have had to flee. Otherwise, we would have all died," Kumar told ANI.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces conducted strikes at nine terror hideouts in the deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

