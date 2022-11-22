Jammu and Kashmir (India], November 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday thwarted two separate attempts by infiltrators to cross the International Border (IB), an Army officer said.

One of the intruders was neutralised in retaliatory firing while the other was apprehended, the officer said, adding that the two incidents happened at different time durations.

"Around 2.30 am, jawans deployed along the IB in Arnia sector noticed some movement. As an intruder entered the Indian territory, he was challenged but he moved forward aggressively. In retaliatory firing, he was neutralised," IG, BSF Jammu frontier DK Boora, said.

The IG added that both incidents goes to show continued cross-border infiltration attempts. He assured that any and all infiltration attempts at the border would be resisted and defeated.

"In another incident, movement was seen around 4.30 am. Challenged, the intruder stopped and raised his hands. He wasn't fired upon and was apprehended. Both incidents show cross-border infiltration attempts are underway. We won't let any infiltration at the border succeed," Boora said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

