Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has successfully reached every household in Phalni panchayat, Budhal block, Rajouri district, bringing a significant relief to residents who previously faced acute water scarcity.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has been successfully implemented at Phalni panchayat, located at the foothills of the Pir Panjal range, which previously faced acute water scarcity, forcing people to travel long distances to fetch water. The government's Jal Jeevan Mission has had a significant impact on the community. Now, every household has a tap water facility, providing clean drinking water.

Aqsar Ali, an employee at the Jal Jeevan Mission, stated that all residences in the Phalni panchayat now have access to clean tap water.

"We have 6-7 administrative officers from Jal Jeevan Mission... Water is flowing in all seven wards... There is no problem of any kind in any ward... Water is flowing in the taps of every house in Phalni panchayat..." he said.

The quality of life has remarkably improved, especially for the women, who no longer have to travel for miles to fetch water.

The residents expressed happiness while acknowledging the positive change and extended gratitude towards the government for the facility.

Mohd Rasheed, a local, shared, "Earlier we had a lot of problems with water... Earlier, we used to fetch water in buckets from a distance... Now water is coming everywhere... We are very happy."

Another local, Farheena Kousar, said, "The scheme has significantly benefitted us...We used to struggle to get water before, now every household has clean running water... We don't face any problems now... Water is available 24 hours now."

The Jal Jeevan Mission's success in Phalni panchayat is a testament to effective implementation, bringing comfort and relief to the community.

Under this scheme, every household has been provided with clean tap water. The residents recall that life was way more difficult earlier, but now the people of the Pir Panjal region are living more comfortably. (ANI)

