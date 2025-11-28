Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): In a continued crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Srinagar Police on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations linked to individuals and organisations allegedly associated with the proscribed group.

According to Srinagar Police, searches were conducted at the residences of Umar Sultan Guru, Mohd Abdullah Wani (son of Late Mohd Akber Wani), Gh. Mohd Bhat, Haji Mohammad Ramzan Lone, Shahid Zahgeer, Mohd Ramzan Naik, Bashir Ahmad Lone, Peer Giyas Ud Din, and Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Nowgam Chowk.

Also Read | Russian Cosmodrome Damaged After Soyuz Launch to ISS.

Raids were also carried out at Jamiat-ul-Banaat, Kashmir University, Umer Colony (Lal Bazar), Rahat Manzil (JK Yateem Khana), Bagh-i-Nand Singh, Chattabal, as well as at Chinar Publication Trust and Al-Kousar Book Shop in Maisuma, police said.

Meanwhile, acting on credible intelligence inputs, Handwara Police conducted a raid at Jamia Islamia Institute in Waripora, Handwara, as part of an investigation into suspected unlawful activities and possible links to banned organisations.

Also Read | CTET February 2026 Exam Registration Begins: CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18 at ctet.nic.in; Check Key Dates, Fees and Steps To Apply.

Officials said that a police team searched the premises and recovered multiple electronic devices during the operation. The seized equipment has been sent for forensic analysis to determine its usage and verify suspected connections, including any affiliation with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Police said the operation was carried out strictly under legal procedures and reiterated that the probe remains active."Handwara Police is committed to taking firm action against individuals or entities found involved in unlawful or anti-national activities," an official said. The official added that "transparency and accountability are guiding principles of the ongoing probe."

Earlier, Shopian Police conducted coordinated searches at several locations in the district, targeting individuals and premises linked with Jamaat-e-Islami, proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

On November 12, Anantnag Police had also carried out raids across the district as part of the intensified action against the banned outfit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)