Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): A mega outreach camp under the "Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan (DAJA) 2025" was held at Panchayat Ghar Darsoo in Udhampur district, providing villagers from Gudhaar and nearby areas with direct access to key government welfare schemes and on-the-spot grievance redressal, said an official statement.

The initiative, designed to bridge the gap between the administration and citizens, saw active participation from multiple government departments, ensuring the seamless delivery of services to tribal and marginalised communities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Argentine President Javier Milei Agree to Diversify India-Argentina Trade Basket, Vows to Expand Cooperation in Defence, Security and Minerals (Watch Videos).

Organised jointly by the Rural Development Department, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and the Health Department, the camp facilitated villagers in availing themselves of benefits under various central and UT-sponsored schemes, the statement said.

Service counters were set up by various departments, allowing beneficiaries to apply for and resolve issues related to healthcare, social security pensions, rural employment, women's and child welfare, and more. Officials provided real-time assistance, ensuring that grievances were addressed promptly and effectively.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says 'All Languages Are Ours'.

The event witnessed a massive turnout, with hundreds of villagers, including women and elderly citizens, taking advantage of the services. Beneficiaries were enrolled in various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM-KISAN, and ICDS nutrition programs. Health check-up camps were also conducted, offering free medical consultations and medicines.

Residents expressed their appreciation for the initiative, stating that such camps eliminate the need for long-distance travel to government offices.

Sarpanch Ramesh Kumar remarked, "This is a great step by the administration. Villagers often face difficulties in accessing schemes due to a lack of awareness or documentation issues. Today, everything was resolved on the spot."

The District Administration of Udhampur, along with participating departments, emphasised its commitment to ensuring the last-mile connectivity of welfare programs. Similar camps under the "Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan" will be organised throughout the district to maximise outreach and empower rural communities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)