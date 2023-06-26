Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development (JKCPRS) in collaboration with J-K Students Association here on Monday conducted a virtual interactive session for students of Jammu and Kashmir who are preparing for civil services under the title "Mastering the JKAS Journey".

The session was attended by a large number of civil service aspirants, as well as, young students.

The webinar was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Media Coordinator and JKCPRS Research Fellow Umar Masoodi and President North Zone Jammu and Kashmir Students Association and JKCPRS Research Associate Aadil Bhat who welcomed the students with his opening remarks.

Snowber Jamil (KAS-2012) was a guest on the occasion and shared insights on cracking different competitive exams.

She covered various aspects, including exam schemes and patterns, approaches for prelims and mains, recommended study materials and books, effective use of online resources and the importance of staying updated with current affairs through newspaper reading. The students found her comprehensive coverage of these topics satisfactory.

She reiterated that along with hard work, the employment of smart work is equally important, besides, she assured aspirants that she will be always there to help the students.

The session was followed by a question-answer session, in which, aspirants posed different questions to the guest.

The aspirants queried about the ethics, integrity and aptitude paper and the approach to handling the theory and the case studies part. They also asked about the cut-off needed to qualify in the prelims and the mains examination. This year's prelims exam was one of the toughest, both CSAT and General Studies papers were difficult for the aspirants.

Jamil emphasized the criticality of dedication, commitment and passion in cracking competitive exams.

She advised aspirants to devote quality time to preparation, thoroughly understand the syllabus, and cover all exam components and should add to their knowledge base by understanding the syllabus.

She further urged aspirants to put extra effort in order to fulfil and achieve their dreams. She advised aspirants to not skip preparing from books at the cost of online material available on the internet.

For nervousness, anxiety, and stress, she advised aspirants to maintain balance while preparing for the exams and shared her personal experience of keeping all these things away during her preparation time.

She also highlighted that young girls should appear in competitive exams, as girls on every front in the country are cracking civil services exams with flying colours.

Referring to the recent IAS toppers, the top rankers were girls, she spoke to fill the gender disparity in Jammu and Kashmir in competitive exams.

She also drew the attention of the aspirants to essay papers and the answer writing practice and suggested the aspirants at least attend one comprehensive test series for both prelim and main examinations.

Founder of J-K Centre for Peace, Research and Sustainable Development Nasir Khuehami said, "This session was conducted in view of guiding the marginalized and poor students, who are fully competent to crack the civil service exams, but don't succeed for lack of guidance. In future, we have plans to conduct many more sessions for our students, in order to guide and mentor students".

He thanked Snowber Jamil for gracing the virtual interactive session with her presence. Khuehami said that JKCPRS and JKSA have jointly planned a series of seminars, webinars and interactions with the IAS officers, JKAS officers and various subject experts.

He said the aim of organizing such sessions is to provide guidance to the aspirants regarding the preparations for the competitive exams.

Addressing the aspirants JKSA Media Coordinator and JKCPRS Research Associate Umar Masoodi said that, the students of J-K are highly intelligent and competent, however, there is a lack of guidance for students.

"Such sessions are highly important not only to guide the aspirants to crack the competitive exams, but they also galvanize young students to go in this direction. JKSA North Head and Research Associate JKCPRS Aadil Bhat said that, with such information blast on competitive exams, aspirants still lack a proper path to follow while choosing the field of competitive exams," he said.

"To provide a pragmatic approach to all such upcoming promising minds, JKCPRS is not helping those but giving a proper platform to raise their queries and to get their solutions in these interactions. The speaker's knowledge and experience provided a deeper understanding of the strategies and techniques needed to succeed in the JKPSC examinations," he added.

Co-founder JKCPRS, Ummar Jamal during the address underscored the notion that there is simply no alternative to hard work when it comes to achieving success in the JKPSC examinations.

He said that "I hope JKCPRS serves as a platform to impart crucial guidance and instil a sense of determination among aspirants." (ANI)

