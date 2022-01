Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Kashmiri Hindus on Wednesday observed a 'Black Day' and staged a protest to mark 32 years of their mass exodus following a genocidal campaign initiated by terrorists.

The protesters held several placards, which read 'Hang our killers'. They demanded justice for the victims who sacrificed their lives and severe punishment for those responsible for the exodus.

Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Live Deals on OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, iPhone 12 Mini & More.

Virji Kachroo, a Kashmiri Pandit expressed his resentments against the Central government and asked why is this government not sending us to back our homes in Kashmir valley.

"We voted the Central government twice, thinking of that they will take this issue seriously. We do want to ask the government when will we go back to our home?" Kachroo said.

Also Read | Samsung Reportedly Working on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

"It has been 32 years since we have been struggling to date. This is not just a normal day for us, it was the day when were driven away from our homes," he said.

Shadilal Pandit, another Kashmiri Pandit said "we have been living our lives in exile. 19 January 1990 was a black day when Pakistan conspired against Kashmiri pandits and we have thrown out of our homes."

Shadilal slammed the Central government for not taking appropriate action to ensure the rehabilitation of the community.

"We are disappointed with the government who promised us rehabilitation but they have used us as a political tool," he said.

"We are requesting to governemnt to send us back to our homes in the valley," he added.

Thirty-two years ago on January 19, 1990, the land of Jammu and Kashmir saw the beginning of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits following a genocidal campaign launched by the terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)