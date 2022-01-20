Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is now live and brings exciting deals on smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and more. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI to provide a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,750. In addition to this, Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option, exchange offers, coupons and free delivery on first orders. To save your time, we have listed down some best deals on smartphones from the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 Coming Soon; Big Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Appliances & More.

OnePlus 9 Pro:-

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 64,999. Now, the handset is listed on Amazon India at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 12GB + 256GB is available at Rs 64,999. Buyers will get a flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on SBI credit cards, up to Rs 23,500 off on exchange deals and no-cost EMI options.

Here’s your chance to take home the amazing iQOO 7. Take a screenshot when the correct features appear and share it in the comments with #AmazonSpecialsiQOO7 to win! pic.twitter.com/UeKFnwCQBf — Amazon India (@amazonIN) January 19, 2022

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G:-

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is currently available at Rs 26,999. The e-commerce platform is also offering a coupon discount worth Rs 1,000, additional Rs 3,500 off on SBI credit card transactions, up to Rs 19,900 off via exchange deals and no-cost EMI options. If you were looking to purchase the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, this is the right to do it.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini:-

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently listed on Amazon India at Rs 53,900 for the 64GB model. The 128GB variant is available at Rs 58,990. Customers purchasing the handset will get up to Rs 14,900 off via exchange deals, EMI, no-cost EMI options and a 7-day replacement option.

In addition to this, Redmi 9A, Tecno Pova 2, Samsung Galaxy A03s, iPhone 12, iQOO Z5 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, Realme Narzo 50A and more smartphones are available at a discount price.

