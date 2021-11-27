Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): A 26-year-old graduate from the Nishat area of Srinagar is working for reviving a dying art of handmade 'glazed pottery' in Kashmir valley.

Mohammad Umar Kumar who used to work with his father in his pottery shop realised after completing his schooling that an age-old art belonging to Kashmir valley which was famous during 1980 has been dying. He decided to learn and revive it.

"I tried to find a craftsman for 3-4 years who can teach me that art. Finally, I found an 80-year-old craftsman who knew the basics of that art. He was happy teaching me as he himself wants the art form to survive," Kumar told ANI.

"These glazed pottery pots are very cheap. The same is imported from America which cost very high as compared to this pottery. These hand-made glazed pots made of clay are hygienic as compared to the machine-made items from China and America," he added.

He further told ANI that potter's wheel, including glazed clay rice bowls, flower pots, jugs, floor tiles are in high demand in the market. (ANI)

