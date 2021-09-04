Srinagar, Sep 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched the Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Village Network under Mission Youth, aimed at transforming 75 villages of the union territory known for historical, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance into tourist villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt governor said the youth-led sustainable tourism initiative will strengthen rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and the women by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Highlighting the objective behind the initiative, Sinha said the UT Government is adopting best practices recognising the uniqueness of each village and showcasing the landscapes, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural diversity and heritage, local values and traditions, besides encouraging film shooting and offering financial incentives as well as ensuring a digital platform to all these villages.

Emphasising on harnessing the potential of the younger population and making them self-reliant, the Lt governor reiterated the government's commitment to provide maximum and equal opportunities to the youth from different backgrounds and enabling their involvement in policies that affect them.

