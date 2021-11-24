Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced state helicopters will be deployed for the tribal population in the union territory during medical emergencies.

This will help in timely diagnosis and treatment of needy patients, he said, addressing the closing ceremony of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' at the General Zorawar Singh auditorium at the University of Jammu.

Reiterating the government's commitment to ensuring the overall development of the tribal population of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said, "The UT administration has taken several initiatives to ensure livelihood support and empowerment of tribals. New transit accommodations, tribal health schemes and smart schools will certainly improve their quality of life."

The L-G observed that tribal-centric reforms and policies that the government is implementing will fulfil the dreams of this community while keeping their unique culture, languages and traditions alive.

"Culture not only enriches an individual's life but also strengthens the community. It is the need of the hour to preserve and promote rich tribal cultural heritage," he added.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir government is working relentlessly to usher in a new dawn of social equality by implementing the rights of this deprived section guaranteed by the Constitution and Parliament, he added.

Sinha noted that through several interventions like tribal tourist villages, clusters of tribal self help groups, tribal model and milk villages, the UT government is paving a strong foundation for progress and growth of the present and the future generations of the tribal community by connecting them with the mainstream of development.

To provide institutional support to all scholars and thinkers working on tribal culture and civilisation, a Tribal Research Institute is being set up in the union territory, he added.

The government is establishing transit accommodation at eight different places at an expense of Rs 28 crore for the convenience of the tribal population during their seasonal migration.

