Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Jammu-Rajouri National Highway was blocked on Tuesday due to a landslide, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Restoration work is underway to remove debris and clear the road for vehicle movement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 12, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The country is experiencing heavy monsoon rainfall, with hilly areas being the worst affected, especially in Uttarakhand. Cloudbursts, floods, and landslides have caused significant loss of life and property.

Earlier, roads were blocked in Nandprayag in Chamoli district due to a landslide following rainfall, days after the cloudburst in Uttarkashi, which left behind a trail of destruction

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, August 12, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate of Chamoli district, Sandeep Tiwari, said that work is going on to open the road blocked due to the landslide in Nandprayag due to rain.

He added that apart from this, all the roads in the district are smooth.

The bridge connecting Uttarkashi to Harsil has been reconstructed to facilitate easy movement of machinery and relief materials in the aftermath of the cloudburst and flash floods that caused mass destruction in Dharali and Harsil of Uttarkashi district on August 5, officials said.

A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth on Sunday reviewed the first phase of relief and rescue operations being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami after the natural disaster in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi.

DGP Seth conducted a high-level review of the upcoming action plan at Police Headquarters in Dehradun. All senior police officers and team leaders of various branches of police, SDRF, fire service, PAC, telecom, etc., who were sent for effective conduct of relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the DGP took updated information of relief and rescue operations from all the officers, ADG L/O, IG PAC, IG SDRF, IG Telecom, IG Fire, IG L/O, IG SDRF, IG Garhwal Range, DIG L/O, etc., and appreciated the efforts made so far by the forces working at the site of the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)