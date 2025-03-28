Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday paid rich tributes to the police personnel who lost their lives in an ongoing encounter in Kathua district. "I bow to the valorous martyrs of J&K Police, who laid down their lives for our motherland. My deepest condolences to their families," the Lt governor said in a post on X. In the ongoing encounter, he said several terrorists were neutralised. "J&K Police & Security Forces are on the job. Operation in progress," the post, shared by the office of the Lt Governor, said.

Abdullah also condoled the death of the policemen.

"Pride and grief intertwine as we remember Balwinder Singh Chib, Jaswant Singh, and Tariq Ahmed, who laid down their lives during an anti-terror operation in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

"My heartfelt condolences to their families. Their sacrifice in the line of duty will always be remembered. May the departed souls rest in peace, and heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of those injured," the office of chief minister wrote on X.

Four police personnel and three terrorists were killed in the encounter in a remote forested area of Kathua.

The operation started early Thursday and was continuing when last reports were received.

