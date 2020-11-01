Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated Mansar Rejuvenation and Development plan through virtual mode.

"LG,@manojsinha_, in presence of MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated prestigious Comprehensive Mansar Rejuvenation/Development Plan worth Rs 198.37 Crores through virtual mode. #MansarRejuvenation #TourismDevelopmentinJKDepartmentinJK," Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions official release, Dr Singh said that after implementation of this project the number of tourists/pilgrims will increase to 20 lakhs per year from 10 lakhs in the Mansar region.

"The number of national projects initiated in the region during the last over 6 years are more than the number of such projects initiated in the earlier 7 decades. The incredible development is too obviously visible to go unnoticed," it added.

He further said that Mansar Rejuvenation Plan will lead to employment generation of about 1.15 crore man-days and will generate more than Rs 800 crore of income per year.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor termed it as an immensely important project which will attract tourists to Mansar Lake and its flora and fauna.

"Centre has given Rs 706 crore for tourism sector and a multi-pronged approach is being adopted to bring Jammu and Kashmir as one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the World Map," he added. (ANI)

