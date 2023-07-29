Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha participated in a Muharram procession in Srinagar on Saturday. He visited Srinagar’s Bota Kadal area and offered ‘chaddar’ to ‘Zuljanah.’

Manoj Sinha also distributed refreshments to the gathering. Heavy Heavy security arrangements were made during the LG's visit.

"Heavy security arrangements have been made. LG Manoj Sinha met with other officials and paid tribute. Peace is brought by people, we do provide security. But the people's role is important," said ADGP Vijay Kumar.

Earlier this week, the L-G administration allowed a Muharram procession on the traditional Gurubazar-Dalgate route after a gap of 33 years. The Shia community appreciated this and the arrangements made by the administration for the Muharram procession. (ANI)

