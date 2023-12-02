Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Panchayat Dhok Waziran in Nagrota on Friday.

On the occasion, LG Sinha congratulated the PRI representatives and people for their enthusiastic participation.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Three Bills To Replace Criminal Laws Among Many Others Listed for Winter Session.

He urged them to reach out to a maximum number of families, generate awareness about government schemes and encourage the enrolment of potential beneficiaries.

He emphasised the need to replicate the best practises of Panchayat Dhok Waziran to develop model villages in a holistic way for better livelihood options, improved quality of life and an action-oriented Jan-Bhagidari for a happy, prosperous and peaceful Panchayat.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: After Engagements With World Leaders, Climate Action Initiatives, PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up UAE Visit (Watch Video).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards 100 per cent saturation of government schemes and reaching out to the unreached. It provides a significant opportunity to rural and urban areas to ensure the common man and vulnerable section is empowered," LG Sinha said.

He urged the people to actively participate in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', avail of the on-spot services being provided and disseminate information about schemes.

"Individual success stories must reach out to every nook and corner of UT to highlight the transformation brought about by the government's flagship schemes in their lives," he said.

"Through integrated action and involvement of every individual we can turn the villages into viable, sustainable economic centres and create opportunities for youth, women, farmers and vulnerable sections to accomplish the vision of Viksit Bharat," he added.

J-K LG Sinha highlighted the efforts of the J-K government to ensure the benefits of welfare measures reach the poor and weaker sections of society.

"UT administration is providing 5 Marla land to the poor landless beneficiaries under PMAY (G). This will raise the living standards of poor, vulnerable landless families, remove the existing societal imbalances and lead to their economic and social prosperity," he said.

LG Sinha also visited the stalls put up by different departments, witnessed the demonstration of drones, and handed over the certificates of registration to the members of newly created Farmer Producers Organizations. 'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' pledge was also administered on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)