Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Doda on Saturday.

The J-K LG also wished for the swift recovery of the injured persons while directing the district authorities to provide all necessary assistance.

"I am deeply grieved and shocked at the tragic loss of lives and injuries resulting from the unfortunate road accident at Phagsoo, Doda, today. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," LG Sinha said in his condolence message.

"I have issued instructions to District Administration to provide all necessary assistance, as provided in the rule, to the affected persons," he added.

At least six persons were killed and four others injured when a car skidded off and fell down a gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day.

According to the officials, 10 passengers were travelling in the car, including three minors. (ANI)

