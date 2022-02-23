Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stones of various health infrastructure projects here and said the new facilities across the union territory will promote social equality.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the projects, including two paediatric centres of excellence, 28 maternal ICUs (with 10-20 beds), 20 paediatric hybrid ICUs (with 12 beds) and 15 paediatric wards (with 20-30 beds) in seven government medical colleges across all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir was held at the SMGS Hospital here, officials said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu was also signed on the occasion, they said.

"Laid foundation stone for various state-of-the-art health infrastructure projects at GMCs, DHs (district hospitals), CHCs (Community Health Centres) & PHCs (Public Health Centres) across the UT. The augmented facilities will contribute towards the further strengthening of the healthcare system," Sinha said in a tweet.

On the signing of the agreement between Tata Memorial Hospital and GMC, Jammu, he said, "MoU with Tata Memorial Hospital for academic and technical collaboration would help in developing ultra-modern tertiary cancer care facilities and (providing) technical expertise to faculty, paramedical staff and integration of state cancer institute into national cancer grid, Tata Memorial Centre."

Sinha said his administration is committed to the goal of health for all and determined to ensure that the "new health facilities in various districts promote social equality and its benefits reach our brothers and sisters living in far-flung areas."

