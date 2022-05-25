Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Indian Cricketer Umran Malik and his family and congratulated him on getting selected for Team India.

Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir government will take care of Umran Malik's training and other facilities.

"Umran Malik has made the country proud. Jammu and Kashmir government will take care of his training and provide all necessary facilities. Already, there is a provision in the sports policy that a government job will be given to him whenever he wishes to join", said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"His remarkable achievement is a proud moment for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, and it will motivate and inspire many youths from the UT to follow his footsteps and bring laurels to Jammu and Kashmir and the country," Sinha added.

Umran Malik received his maiden call-up for the national team. The bowler from Kashmir was picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL.

Umran will play five-match T20 International home series against South Africa at home, which will start from June 9 onwards.

The Office of LG had tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. It is a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. Well done & best wishes." (ANI)

