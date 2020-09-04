Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who met this year's Civil Services' qualifiers from Jammu and Kashmir, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, and said their success is a matter of pride for the Union Territory.

As per the release issued by the Governor's Office Sabzar Ahmad Ganie hailing from Kokernag in Anantnag and Rayeas Hussain from Gurez in Bandipora met with the Lieutenant Governor.

"In his interaction with the selected officers the Lieutenant Governor underlined that their success is not only a matter of pride for the entire Jammu and Kashmir but it will also inspire many to prepare and compete for the coveted services," said the release.

As per the release, the Sinha said the Union Territory government is committed to providing the youngsters with the best enabling environment to facilitate and nurture their capabilities. (ANI)

