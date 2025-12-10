Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): Block Manjakote in Rajouri is getting improved infrastructure through road connectivity and bridge construction for the first time since Independence.

Multiple government schemes have accelerated development in the area near the LoC, providing relief to locals and making it easier to commute.

The Highway 144A Upgradation project, which aims to reduce the travelling time between Rajouri and Poonch by introducing four lanes, has made several border villages easier to reach.

The Manjakote to Rajouri stretch is 3km long and was recently completed, which helps villagers who live in a constant state of alert due to the volatile border.

As Package-6 in the project covers the Kalkar to Dhari Dhara area near Manjakote under the BRO Border Area Connectivity, schemes such as PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana), along with PWD and NABARD, are aiding the rapid development of these roads and bridges near remote villages.

Many locals have expressed their delight with the road connectivity and the government's prompt completion of the project, which began in 2023, according to the site incharge, Sadaam Hussain. He also added the project's allocated amount of Rs 3.02 crore and stated that quality is maintained through daily close monitoring.

Another local, Lambardar Mohd Javed, shared his thoughts on the benefits of the road connectivity, saying, "The state of the area was awful before, as the children weren't able to go to schools in the rain, and now, they are getting picked up at the doorfront. The project was slightly delayed because of Operation Sindoor and other reasons. Still, the completed road was quick and allows students to travel and businesses to open up, resulting in the development of the whole area."

Furthermore, other residents have stated that this road would be pivotal in case someone is injured or needs medical help, which would have turned into a dire situation beforehand.

Just a few days ago, on December 8, BRO also inaugurated the Bhawani Sethu Bridge in Rajouri, which would reduce travel time for three local panchayats: Bhawani, Kslsian, and Jhangher, which also adds to the credibility of the government initiatives to connect remote villages. (ANI)

