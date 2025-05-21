Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited shelling-affected areas of Rajouri district and held a series of meetings with the civil administration, police officials, and local residents.

The visit comes in the wake of recent cessation of hostilities violations and cross-border shelling in the Rajouri-Poonch region by Pakistan post Operation Sindoor.

During his interaction with the media and local families at the PWD Dak Bungalow in Rajouri, Sinha said, "I could not come to Rajouri-Poonch earlier. I have met the people here now. I also held a meeting with officers of the Administration. Compensation has been given to the families of the deceased, the injured are stable by God's grace. All are being provided medical treatment by the Administration."

The Lieutenant Governor met with several families affected by the recent shelling and assured them of comprehensive support. He announced a key decision taken by the administration: one government job will be provided to a member of each family that lost a loved one due to shelling incidents across Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have made a major decision today. One member each of the families of those who lost their lives across J&K during the shelling will be given a government job," Sinha said. "Several houses and business institutions have suffered losses. The loss is being compensated for by the Administration."

He also said a rehabilitation package for the affected will be approved by the Government of India. "A necessity for bunkers is being felt. New bunkers will be built so that people of J&K can stay safe," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor's visit included a detailed review meeting with district officials, police, and civil authorities to assess the ongoing response and future preparedness in the region.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 post Pahalgan terror attack on April 22, which claimed the live of 26 people including a Nepali national.

In response to the operation, Pakistan attempted to launch a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Indian military sites. However, India's Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems effectively neutralized these threats, preventing any significant damage.

Earlier on Wednesday, calling it a "new red line" in India's military doctrine, LG Sinha interacted with the soldiers in Poonch. LG said that the Operation Sindoor had redefined the country's strategic posture and demonstrated its capacity to strike with precision and resolve.

Posting on the official account X, Sinha wrote, "In just 23 minutes, India brought the masters of Pakistani terrorists to their knees. If they raise their eyes towards Mother India again, not a single area of theirs would remain untouched by punishment."

Sinha praised the soldiers for their execution of the operation, saying, "Salute to the brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in Operation Sindoor. During my interaction with the soldiers in Poonch, I recalled their invincible power, which ensured a decisive victory for Bharat."

Referring to the public response to the operation, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Dharma has won and Adharma has surrendered before your weapons and might. I am proud that in just a few days, our brave soldiers broke the back of the enemy and today 140 crore citizens are remembering your valour, courage and sacrifice."

Sinha said the operation had sent a clear message across the border.

"Operation Sindoor is a living example of India's military and strategic might. It has also proved that every inch of Pakistan's land is today the target of our brave soldiers, and the enemy knows that if it indulges in future misadventure, it will not survive," he wrote.

