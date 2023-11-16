Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security and development scenario in all ten districts of Kashmir Division.

"Chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar today to review the security and development scenario in all 10 districts of Kashmir Division. The Jammu and Kashmir Administration is committed to completely eliminating the terror ecosystem and ensuring inclusive and progressive development of UT," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on X.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 'Chhau Parv', a traditional dance style of West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand, at Srinagar's Tagore Hall.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, and National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama, in collaboration with Chhau Kendra, Chandankiyari, Bokaro, Jharkhand, organized the 'Chhau Parva' Festival, Workshop, and Seminar on Chhau Dances and Folk Dances in Srinagar's Tagore Hall.

LG Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Sangeet Natak Academy for introducing Chhau Parva to Kashmir.

Lt Governor said, "In ancient times, Chhau was considered a war dance and an art form meant for the upliftment of the soul. The Chhau Parv aims to generate awareness about the aesthetic appeal of this rich tradition, nurture young talents, and strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'." (ANI)

