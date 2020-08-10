New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Newly-appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

Sinha took oath as the new lieutenant governor of the union territory on Friday, replacing G C Murmu, who has been appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Also Read | Congress' Bhawan Sharma, Aide of Sachin Pilot, Meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

"Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)