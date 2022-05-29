Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met the family of Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam.

Sinha called Bhat a "strong-willed" woman and a pillar of support to her family.

Taking to Twitter, the Lt Governor said, "Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. The administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. We shall forever remember Amreen's indomitable spirit."

Sinha was seen talking with Bhat's 10-year-old nephew who had received a bullet injury on his arm during the terrorist attack.

Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

"Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house they killed her. What harm had she caused to anyone?" Zubair Ahmed, brother-in-law of Bhat told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday morning informed that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in the killing of Amreen Bhat, have been neutralised in Kashmir's Avantipora. (ANI)

