Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): The two-day maiden Sinthan Festival concluded on Sunday at Sinthan Maidan Kishtwar. It was organized by the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in close collaboration with District Administration Kishtwar, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, an official statement said.

A total of 4,000 footfalls were witnessed on the opening day of the event while more than 12,000 people attended the fest on the final day.

On the occasion, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said that such tourism activities should continue in the remaining year so that Kishtwar gets recognized for its natural beauty and adventure potential.

"Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar congratulated his team of officers, Tourism Department and all stakeholders for successfully collaborating and organizing such a mega-level event which has created strides across J-K and in the national tourism circuits. He also hoped that more tourism promotional activities should continue in the ongoing year so that Kishtwar gets recognized for its natural beauty, and adventure potential and also for the local talented performers of this region," it mentioned.

Various sports events and performances by local musicians were held in the two-day event.

"Much enthusiasm was witnessed for the maiden Paragliding activity, Tug-of-War, snow-based activities, and musical fiesta of live performances by Waqar Khan, Shubham Shiva, Zahida Tarannum and other local star performers. The Finale of the First ever 'Kishtwar Idol' was also held on the occasion and the winners were felicitated by the dignitaries present," it said.

The culmination ceremony was attended by DIG Doda-Kishtwar Dr Sunil Gupta; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav; SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal; CEO Kishtwar Development Authority, Inderjeet Parihar and Deputy Director Tourism (Adventure and Publicity) Jammu, Abdul Jabbar. (ANI)

