Ahmedabad, Apr 30: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's son Amit on Sunday suffered a brain stroke and is stable after undergoing surgery, as per hospital officials.

Patel was admitted to KD Hospital at 2:45 pm and operated upon after suffering from a brain stroke. Bhuj Civic Official Jigar Patel Suspended for Sleeping at Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's Event.

Currently, his health is stable and is under the supervision of a team of expert doctors," the facility's health bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)