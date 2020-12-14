Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) Police on Monday registered a case against a man for allegedly spreading fake news on a social media platform about arson at a temple at the Rainawari area here.

"Some unknown anti-social miscreant has posted with criminal intention... a baseless post regarding alleged act of arson at the Arya Samaj Temple Motiyar Rainawari when the said mandir (temple) is safe and intact, and no act of arson has occurred at the said temple," a police spokesman said.

Police said that a Twitter user Vimarsh Raina, who claims to be a doctor, had on Sunday posted images and videos about a fire incident, claiming it was a temple set on fire in the Rainawari area of the city.

The police spokesman said that "this deliberate act is bearing malice to cause outrage to the feelings of the Arya Samaj Hindu community".

He said the rumour had potential to create enmity and hatred between religious groups.

The spokesman said that a case has been registered at the Rainawari Police Station in this regard and the investigation has been entrusted to the sub divisional police office, Khanyar.

