Fire at Bone and Joints Hospital in Srinagar on Friday (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Bone and Joints Hospital in Srinagar on Friday night.

Several fire tenders are at the spot to control the fire at the hospital located in the Barzulla area of the city. Meanwhile, patients were evacuated to a safer place.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

