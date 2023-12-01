Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): In a collaborative effort to bolster community well-being, a mega blood donation camp was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on Thursday.

The blood donation camp was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), along with the Health Department and the South Asia Centre for Peace and Peoples Empowerment (SACPPE).

Held at a central location, the camp aimed to encourage voluntary blood donation, emphasizing its critical role in saving lives.

Speaking to ANI about the initiative, Imtiyaz Ahmad, a blood donor, said, "The blood donation camp is a great initiative on the part of the organizers. If we can save someone's life through a small part, such as donating blood, then I don't think there's anything better than that."

"The doctors at the camp were very supportive. They gave all the donors clear instructions and guidelines. The camp was a success overall," he added.

According to an official release, the tripartite collaboration brought together the expertise of the MVD, the Health Department's commitment to public health, and the SACPPE's dedication to fostering communal harmony.

Amid the scenic backdrop of J-K, the camp served as a practical expression of solidarity and contributed to raising awareness about the perpetual need for blood donations.

The organisers recognised the significance of individual contributions in sustaining the blood supply for medical treatments, emergencies, and other essential healthcare procedures.

The MVD's involvement adds a unique dimension to the initiative, showcasing a government department's active engagement in community welfare beyond its conventional role. This underscores the holistic approach to public service, where departments collaborate to address diverse facets of well-being, the release said.

Talking to ANI about the mega blood donation camp, Dr Javid Iqbal Khan, in-charge of blood bank, Health Department, said, "The blood camp organised here at the Srinagar district has been a great initiative. Donating blood has a lot of health benefits and it also helps people in distress. The NGOs are very good at bringing these types of camps amidst people now and then. We had a good response overall."

The Health Department's participation ensured that the blood donation process adhered to the highest safety and hygiene standards.

Educational materials and expert guidance were provided, fostering a sense of awareness about the health benefits of voluntary blood donation and dispelling myths that may deter potential donors.

Under the banner of SACPPE, the camp transcended its immediate medical impact by promoting peace and empowerment.

By uniting people for a common cause, the event embodies the spirit of community-driven initiatives, nurturing a sense of responsibility and compassion among the participants.

In a world often characterized by challenges, this collaborative Blood Donation Camp emerged as a beacon of hope and shared humanity, exemplifying how concerted efforts can create a positive ripple effect in society. (ANI)

