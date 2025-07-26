Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), in collaboration with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, on Saturday launched the Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 at the North Zone Regional Conference on "Reaffirming the Constitutional Vision of Justice for Defence Personnel and Tribals" held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, according to an official statement.

According to a statement from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), presided over by Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman of NALSA, a deeply inspiring address was delivered. He recalled the words of Kashmiri Sufi poet Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor:

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Tops Global 'Democratic Leader Approval Ratings' Yet Again, Leaves Donald Trump Behind.

"Come, O gardener, create the glory of a new spring; make the flowers bloom, and let the nightingales sing once again!"

As per the release, Justice Surya Kant explained, "Mahjoor Saheb's call is a reminder for us to clear the weeds of discord and nurture a spring of unity, compassion, and justice. This gathering in Kashmir is not just about technical discussions; it is about national integration and honouring the selfless service of our armed forces."

Also Read | Fatehpur Road Accident: 2 Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured After Speeding Truck Rams Into Tractor-Trolley in Uttar Pradesh.

He emphasised that Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 is a historic step in NALSA's 30-year journey of delivering justice to the marginalised.

"Members of our armed forces and their families face legal hurdles like any other citizen--whether land disputes, service entitlements, or matrimonial issues--but their unique service conditions make access to justice more difficult. This scheme is our solemn pledge to stand beside those who protect our borders, ensuring that their rights are not left unprotected," he said in a release.

Justice Surya Kant outlined the three pillars of the Yojana: 1. A dedicated network of legal services clinics at Zilla, Rajya, and Kendriya Sainik Boards. 2. Trained Nodal Officers, legal aid counsels, and PLVs, including ex-servicemen, to assist families in a compassionate and timely manner. 3. Digital access and online redressal mechanisms, including e-Lok Adalats and online mediation, to ensure speed and convenience.

He added, "Our Constitution, through Article 39A, mandates equal access to justice for all. If we fail to extend this support to our jawans and their families, we fail in our constitutional duty. The Yojana is our way of saying that just as they safeguard our freedom, we safeguard their dignity and rights."

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, commended NALSA's initiative, noting that this scheme resonates with the Government's commitment to inclusive justice, digital empowerment, and fast-tracking cases involving defence personnel.

Justice Arun Palli, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, praised the scheme and emphasised the need for judiciary-led technological interventions to prioritise and expedite cases involving defence personnel, ensuring that their limited leave time is not wasted in prolonged legal processes, as per the release.

The event was further graced by the august presence of Justice P S Narasimha, Judge, Supreme Court of India; Justice Rajesh Bindal, Judge, Supreme Court of India; and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Supreme Court of India, whose participation underscored the judiciary's collective commitment to strengthening legal aid frameworks for defence personnel and tribal communities.

According to the statement, the event was also addressed by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, with a special focus on tribal inclusion under the SAMVAD scheme. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, who assured full support of the UT administration, stated, "The Government is committed to the success of this initiative and ensuring that the Army and their families benefit immensely from the scheme."

Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to protect the rights of defence families and hailed NALSA's proactive approach.

Justice Sindhu Sharma, Executive Chairperson, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, and Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, who underlined the benefits of this scheme for defence personnel.

According to the release, the launch of Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025 marks a milestone in bridging the gap between legal services and the nation's defenders, echoing NALSA's guiding motto of "Access to Justice for All." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)