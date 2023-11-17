Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached four properties in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, officials said.

The properties belong to Mohd Yaseen, son of Sakhi Walayat, a resident of Dhrooti (Dabi) Tehsil Balakot Poonch.

As per the anti-terrorism agency, the properties have been attached in connection with the 2021 arms, ammunition, and drug recovery case.

"National Investigation Agency (NIA) today attached 04 properties (59 Kanals and 12 marlas of land under 15 survey no.) in NIA case RC-02/2021/NIA/JMU related to recovery of arms/amns / drugs at Balakote Mendhar, Poonch of accused, namely Mohd Yaseen son of Sakhi Walayat resident of Dhrooti (Dabi) Tehsil Balakot Poonch," the agency said in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

