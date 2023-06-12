Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached the properties of a terror funding case accused Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, a Kashmiri businessman, in the Handwara town of Kupwara district, an official said.

Watali was arrested by the NIA in 2017 under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a case pertaining to the terrorist and secessionist activities that disturbed the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | MHT CET Result 2023 Declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Exam Results for PCM and PCB Group Released, Know Steps To Check Scores.

As per the official, the action was taken on the May 31 orders of the special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi.

As per the notice of attachment, "This is to inform all members of the public Cl; and the immovable properties i.e., lands measuring (1)13.3 Marlas under Survey No.. 457 min., (ii) 8.6 Marlas under Survey No. 458 min. and (iii) 01 Kanal and 10.3 Marlas under Survey No. 991/453 min., at Village Baghatpora, Handwara, District Kupwara. (J&K), in the name of accused Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali S/o Late Ghulam Nabi Shah Watali, Add: Watali House, Bhagat near Gurudwara, Srinagar, p&K), and Permanent Add: Village Kachwari, Handwara, District Kupwara, has been attached under the Court Orders dated 31st May 2023, in RC-10/ 2017/ NIA/ DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi."

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD Issues 'Orange Alert' for Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies (Watch Videos).

Earlier in May, the Delhi High Court listed for August 3, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali's plea challenging charges framed by the trial court against him in a terror financing case being investigated by National Investigation Agency.

Last year in May, the NIA Court (Trial Court) had framed charges against Watali and others under various sections of IPC and UAPA.

The court had formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

According to the NIA, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali along with others were the fund-raisers and financial conduits.

According to the NIA chargesheet, the investigation revealed that the secessionists were mobilizing funds from all possible sources to fuel unrest and support the ongoing secessionist and terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The secessionists were getting funds from Pakistan-based terrorist organizations, and local donations.

During the investigation, a document was seized from the house of Ghulam Mohd Bhatt which shows that Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali was receiving money from Hafiz Saeed (Head of Jamat-ud-Dawa) and was remitting the same to the Hurriyat leaders, separatists and stone pelters of J&K, said the NIA earlier in the year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)