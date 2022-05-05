Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General DK Boora on Thursday said that there were no markings on 21 sandbags found in the tunnel which was detected along the international border in Jammu's Samba area.

He said that the absence of markings was in contrast to previous findings in similar tunnels dug alongside the international border.

Addressing a press conference, the BSF Jammu frontier IG said that since 2012, around 11 tunnels have been found at the border in Samba.

"Since 2012, around 11 tunnels have been found at this border. Sandbags are like they were before, but what's new is that no markings have now been found. Mostly Karachi's name was found earlier," Boora said.

He further added that the 150-meter-long tunnel was seemingly freshly dug.

"The suspected tunnel was located around 100 meters from the border. We have successfully foiled the continuous efforts for the inflitration from beyond the border, especially keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath yatra," he said.

Last evening, May 4, at around 5:30 pm, the BSF detected a cross-border tunnel in the area of border outpost (BOP) Chak Faquira, opposite the Samba area.

"In our tunnel-detection exercise, our team found an opening with green-coloured sandbags used for shutting it," Boora said.

On April 22, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu, and were suspected to have been picked up by a mini truck from the Sopowal area of Samba.

To this, Boora said, "There have been efforts from the other side to infiltrate militants, which have been foiled. Investigation of the Sunjwan encounter is underway, but until now, there is no evidence of them infiltrating from the tunnel."

As of now, the search is underway.

Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11. (ANI)

