Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 23 (ANI): One more Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed on Thursday by security forces in the ongoing counterterrorism operation in Rajouri, officials said.

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter location.

More details are awaited, security officials said.

Earlier today, one terrorist was gunned down in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and J-K Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri district. Four Army personnel,including two officers lost their lives and two others were injured since the gunfight broke out on Wednesday morning.

One of the slain terrorists have been identified as Quari, a Pakistani national and a hardcore terrorist. He has been trained on the Pakistani and Afghan fronts, as per the PRO Defence Jammu.

According to the PRO Defence Jammu, the killed terrorist is a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past year. He is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks.

He was sent to revive terrorism in the region and had expertise in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves, and a trained sniper, PRO Defence Jammu added.

The four army officials include two officer-ranked personnel and two jawans.

Sources said that troops, including Special Forces, were deployed in the area after inputs were received about the movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

"16 Corps Commander and Rashtriya Rifles' Romeo Force commander are monitoring the operations closely," sources said.

Based on specific intelligence, joint operations were launched in the Kalakote Area, Gulabgarh Forest, and Rajouri District.

"Contact was established on November 22 and an intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts of valour and sacrifice by our own bravehearts in trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said. (ANI)

