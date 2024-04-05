Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police jointly foiled an infiltration attempt and neutralised one terrorist along the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, the army's Chinar Corps informed on Friday.

The joint operation is still underway in the area, it said.

"An Infiltration bid on #LoC has been foiled by alert troops in the morning hours today when terrorists were trying to infiltrate through Sabura Nala, Uri Sector. 1xTerrorist has been eliminated," read a post on the official X handle of the Chinar Corps.

The army code-named the joint operation as 'OP SABURA'.

Earlier, in December last year, the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the 'White Knight Corps', foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

"White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move by four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23," the White Knight Corps posted on X. (ANI)

